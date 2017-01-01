WAIRIMU writes touching note to her late husband, JACOB JUMA, 7 months after he was killed

Sunday, January 1, 2017 - It is seven months since businessman, Jacob Juma, was brutally murdered but his wife, Miriam Wairimu, is still in anguish.





She took to social media to write this touching note to Juma insisting that ‘nothing can take away the pain but memories’





The controversial business man, who was a fierce critic of the Government of President Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, was shot several times and his killers are yet to be apprehended.





Wairimu is hopeful that one day the truth shall come out and…



