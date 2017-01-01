WAIGURU is not fit to vie for Kirinyaga Governor – KIKUYU elders tells UHURU/ RUTO

Friday January 13, 2017 - A section of Kikuyu community elders from Kirinyaga County have said former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, is not fit to vie for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.





Speaking to journalists on Thursday , C hairman of the Elders, Bishop Cyrus Githaka, said Waiguru has been implicated in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal where more than Sh 1.6 billion went missing.





“Waiguru should first be vindicated of any wrongdoing before the Jubilee Party approves her bid,” said Githaka.





“If President Uhuru Kenyatta is to be viewed as fighting graft in Government, then those with questionable characters should not be allowed to seek his party’s nomination,” Githaka added.





Last year, Waiguru said that she will run for the Kirinyaga Governor’s seat on a JP ticket.





She resigned as CS in November 2014, citing health reasons, just after the opposition mounted pressure on Uhuru to sack her over graft allegations.



