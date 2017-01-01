WAH! See how this guy dresses in school uniform to con Kenyans in malls (EVIDENCE)

"This guy is a conman & he's been targeting people at the malls. He wears a green school uniform.





He has a real sob story. We bought him breakfast and gave him about 200/-, later we learnt he's a conman and was at Art Cafée from the manager of The Hub.





He (the manager) was conned off 1000/- & he also bought him breakfast at Art Cafée Lavington. I alerted the Head of Security at the Hub."





No school exists by that name.





See attached photos in the next page





Page 1 2