WAH! See how this guy dresses in school uniform to con Kenyans in malls (EVIDENCE)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 15:52

"This guy is a conman & he's been targeting people at the malls. He wears a green school uniform.

He has a real sob story. We bought him breakfast and gave him about 200/-, later we learnt he's a conman and was at Art Cafée from the manager of The Hub.

He (the manager) was conned off 1000/- & he also bought him breakfast at Art Cafée Lavington. I alerted the Head of Security at the Hub."

No school exists by that name.

See attached photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno