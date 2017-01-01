WABUKALA warned never to set foot in EACC even before he takes office – You will see fire

...also declared his candidature for the Presidency in the August polls, told Wabukala to decline the appointment because he won’t manage to run the institution.





According to Mong’are, EACC is run by powerful cartels who will not let him last if he strikes hard.





He warned that the position at the EACC was ‘a poisoned chalice’ that could soil Webukala’s reputation and good name.





Mong’are urged Wabukala to enjoy his retirement as ACK Bishop in peace and leave EACC to its owners.





