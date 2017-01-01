VIDEO of city lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR proposing to a KIKUYU divorcee mid –air.Entertainment News, Videos 17:15
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 - City lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, who has been accused of being g@y, has officially quit the bachelor’s club.
The Kalenjin lawyer who keeps on showing off on social media proposed to a Kikuyu divorcee mid-air while aboard an Emirates flight.
The lady Kipkorir is set to marry is known as Noni Weru, a mother of three.
She divorced her husband in 2013 and started warming up the bed of the socialite lawyer.
Here’s a video of Kipkorir proposing to Noni mid-air.
