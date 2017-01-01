VIDEO of BETTY KYALLO and JANET MBUGUA behaving like socialite bimbos in a party emerge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 11:20

Thursday, 19 January 2017 - KTN’s anchor and Joho’s clande, Betty Kyallo, was among invited guests during Janet Mbugua’s birthday party.

Although Betty has a questionable character, she is one lady who believes in girl power (supporting each other as women).

A video of Betty and Janet goofing around while behaving like socialite bimbos has surfaced online.

Watch it. Were they really drunk?

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno