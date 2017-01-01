VIDEO from Kisii town where man and his LOVER got stuck when having S£X in a lodging.

Friday, 13 January 2017 - There was drama in Kisii town on Thursday after a man and his clandestine lover got stuck when they were having s3x in a lodging.





A video aired in one of the local media stations shows the married woman who was being feasted on in a lodging crying for help after she got stuck when having s3x with her clandestine lover.





The woman’s husband spoke to the media and said that he decided to seek the services of a mganga to trap his cheating wife.





However, he is ready to forgive her even after he caught her red handed in a lodging being b@ng3d by another man.





According to the man, he is madly in love with his cheating wife.





The two randy lovers were later separated by a mganga after being embarrassed in broad-daylight.





Watch video of the incidence.



