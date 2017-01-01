Veteran Kalenjin politician JACKSON KIBOR weds young lover after dumping his aging wife (PHOTOs).

Monday, 09 January 2017 - Veteran politician, Jackson Kibor, has married a lady who is young enough to be his daughter after divorcing his 67 year old wife, Josephine.





86 year old Kibor married 40 year old Yunita two weeks ago in an invite only wedding attended by close friends and relatives.





“We decided to formalise our marriage so we put things right once and for all,” Kibor’s young flame said.





Kibor, who was powerful during the KANU era, divorced his wife, Josephine, accusing her of desertion , cruelty and interfering with his 800-acre property in Kipkabus, Uasin Gishu County.





Kibor’s divorce case with his wife is still in court although the old man has already moved on by marrying a “gachungwa”.





See photos of aging Kibor and his new lover in the next page.



