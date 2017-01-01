VERA SIDIKA gets naughty for her Nigerian boyfriend and men are going nuts (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 16:34

Tuesday, 24 January 2017 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, is in love with a Nigerian man after wasting her youthful years bedding aging sponsors.

Vera’s boyfriend might be one of the luckiest men alive because he is getting a treat of his life-time.

She shared a video twerking her big derriere for her boyfriend like it’s her last day on the planet.

Watch it below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno