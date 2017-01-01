VERA SIDIKA gets naughty for her Nigerian boyfriend and men are going nuts (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 16:34
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, is in love with a Nigerian man after wasting her youthful years bedding aging sponsors.
Vera’s boyfriend might be one of the luckiest men alive because he is getting a treat of his life-time.
She shared a video twerking her big derriere for her boyfriend like it’s her last day on the planet.
Watch it below.
