Utacheka ulie! Here’s the difference between KENYA/ BRITAIN/ USA.

1. IN U.S.A.:-Meet my lovely wife.



2. IN BRITAIN:-This is my lovely queen.



3. IN KENYA:-Huyu ndiye mama watoto.





👉 When going to work:-



1. IN U.S.A.:-Have fun at work honey.



2. IN BRITAIN; -See you later sweery.



3. IN KENYA:-Chelewa leo tena utaona!!!





👉 When wife dresses smartly:-



1. IN U.S.A.-You look cutest in that dress!



2. IN BRITAIN:-I miss to walk with you in that dress!



3. IN KENYA:-Inaonekana meneja ameanza kukufungia jicho. Ukitoka na hiyo nguo, tafuta penye utarudi!!!!





👉 When going out together:-



1. IN U.S.A.:- Couples walk hand-in-hand.



2. IN BRITAIN:-Couples takes turn to drive one another.



3. IN KENYA:-Mama Mwangi!!! Tanguria nikupate stage!!!!





👉 When a child fails in exams:-



1. IN U.S.A.:-Take heart. I know you'll do better next time.



2. IN BRITAIN:-You can still do better.