Utacheka ulie! Here’s the difference between KENYA/ BRITAIN/ USA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 03:56

1. IN U.S.A.:-Meet my lovely wife. 

2. IN BRITAIN:-This is my lovely queen. 

3. IN KENYA:-Huyu ndiye mama watoto.

👉When going to work:-

1. IN U.S.A.:-Have fun at work honey.

2. IN BRITAIN; -See you later sweery.

3. IN KENYA:-Chelewa leo tena utaona!!!

👉When wife dresses smartly:-

1. IN U.S.A.-You look cutest in that dress!

2. IN BRITAIN:-I miss to walk with you in that dress!

3. IN KENYA:-Inaonekana meneja ameanza kukufungia jicho. Ukitoka na hiyo nguo, tafuta penye utarudi!!!!

👉When going out together:-

1. IN U.S.A.:- Couples walk hand-in-hand.

2. IN BRITAIN:-Couples takes turn to drive one another. 

3. IN KENYA:-Mama Mwangi!!! Tanguria nikupate stage!!!!

👉When a child fails in exams:-

1. IN U.S.A.:-Take heart. I know you'll do better next time. 

2. IN BRITAIN:-You can still do better. 

3. IN KENYA:-Kumbe niliuza ng'ombe yangu ya maziwa ndio nipeleke ng'ombe ingine shule! !!!!

   

