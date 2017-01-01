Utacheka ulie! Here’s the difference between KENYA/ BRITAIN/ USA.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 03:56
2. IN BRITAIN:-This is my lovely queen.
3. IN KENYA:-Huyu ndiye mama watoto.
👉When going to work:-
1. IN U.S.A.:-Have fun at work honey.
2. IN BRITAIN; -See you later sweery.
3. IN KENYA:-Chelewa leo tena utaona!!!
👉When wife dresses smartly:-
1. IN U.S.A.-You look cutest in that dress!
2. IN BRITAIN:-I miss to walk with you in that dress!
3. IN KENYA:-Inaonekana meneja ameanza kukufungia jicho. Ukitoka na hiyo nguo, tafuta penye utarudi!!!!
👉When going out together:-
1. IN U.S.A.:- Couples walk hand-in-hand.
2. IN BRITAIN:-Couples takes turn to drive one another.
3. IN KENYA:-Mama Mwangi!!! Tanguria nikupate stage!!!!
👉When a child fails in exams:-
1. IN U.S.A.:-Take heart. I know you'll do better next time.
2. IN BRITAIN:-You can still do better.
3. IN KENYA:-Kumbe niliuza ng'ombe yangu ya maziwa ndio nipeleke ng'ombe ingine shule! !!!!