UNYAMA! Video shows cops violently tackling a black student for ‘stealing’ his own car

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - This shocking dash cum video showing a black man being taken down, and repeatedly punched by six police officers without any resistance brings to the fore the issues of police brutality in the so called land of the free and home of the brave.
The poor guy being brutalized is a Civil Engineering Phd Student who was accused of stealing his own car.
Apparently, a woman saw the guy identified as Lawrence Crosby working on the car and thought he was breaking into the vehicle and stealing it so she called 911.
After the cops realized they had messed, instead of apologising, they had him prosecuted for resisting arrest but charges were dismissed by a judge.
“You know how it is with black people — they think we’re always trying to do something wrong.” said Crosby who has since sued the officers.
Watch the disturbing video below.
