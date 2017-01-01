UNYAMA! Video shows cops violently tackling a black student for ‘stealing’ his own car

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - This shocking dash cum video showing a black man being taken down, and repeatedly punched by six police officers without any resistance









Apparently, a woman saw the guy identified as Lawrence Crosby working on the car and thought he was breaking into the vehicle and stealing it so she called 911.





but charges were dismissed by a judge.





“You know how it is with black people — they think we’re always trying to do something wrong.” said Crosby who has since sued the officers.





Watch the disturbing video below.



