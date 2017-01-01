UNYAMA! This VIDEO of a helpless woman being flogged in public will break your heart.

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - This heart-breaking video of a woman being flogged in public has gone viral.





From the horrific video, the poor woman is made to lie on the ground screaming in agony as men take turns to whip her.





While it is not clear what crime she had committed to undergo such humiliation, this barbaric act cannot be justified.





This incident is reported to have happened in Tanzania and authorities have launched investigations.





Watch the video below.



