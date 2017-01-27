University of Nairobi named among top institutions in Africa as MKU moves up

Friday, January 27, 2017 - The University of Nairobi has been named the best institution in the country and fourth in Sub-Sahara Africa in terms of storing and managing digital scholarly content.





University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch University and University of South Africa took the first three places.





According to the 20th edition of ranking web of repositories released this month, Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) came second in…



