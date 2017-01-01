University of Nairobi named among top institutions in Africa as MKU moves up

..Kenya and position 24 in the region.





Mount Kenya University is the highest ranked private institution at third place (up from 5th place last year) in Kenya and 26th in the region.





MKU is also the highest ranked private university in East Africa region.





Some of the institutions ranked include United States International University (USIU-Africa) South East Kenya University, Kenyatta University, Technical University of Kenya and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.





This is the first 2017 edition of the Ranking Web of Repositories which has been published since 2008.





Next edition will be published at the end of July this year.



