Unit Interns Opportunities in Matuu, Kenya (Bank)

4G Capital (4th Generation Capital) is a fintech providing ethical credit services to those who require it most.

We provide rapidly accessible and affordable unsecured loans with strict affordability criteria to prevent unmanageable debt.

Our customers are mainly small businesses and entrepreneurs who use our credit to grow their businesses and provide for the unforeseen.

Our customers are our partners. We operate in their markets through 6-man micro units to provide tailored relationship-based services.

We seek to recruit Unit Interns to serve in our Matuu unit.

Responsibilities

· Work in pairs with Loan Officers and Collections Officers

· Support and maintain an excellent work environment to achieve demanding targets

· Deliver first rate customer service

· Build excellent relationships with customer-partners and opinion leaders in catchment area

· Assist in accurate and timely reporting of Management Information and market feedback to report on customer preferences, trends and market opportunities

· Sales and marketing of our products

· Assist in contacting debtors to receive payment

· Assist in following up on defaulters to recover payments

· Carry out customer education and maintain relationships

· Assist in renegotiating payment schedules

· Assist in spoof calling

Requirements

· A good level of general education- Diploma or degree

· Computer literacy

· Education background in sales/Marketing

· Experience in a related field will be an added advantage

· Experience in a financial institution and dealing with customers at the bottom of the pyramid will also be an added advantage

Key Competencies

Customer Handling

· Sales and Business Development

· Enforcement of contract and repayment obligations

Administrative Support

· General support to all tasks

· Communications

· Small Branch Operations

· Information Collection

Personal Attributes

· Integrity and ability to work in consumer finance

· High Motivation

· Self starter-functional problem solver

· Process discipline- Ability to follow SOPs

careers@4g-capital.com If you are interested and meet the above requirements and competencies, kindly send your cv and cover letter detailing your suitability for the position applied for to

Kindly headline your application Internship-Matuu

Interviews and training will be held in Nairobi.

Successful completion of internship will lead to employment.