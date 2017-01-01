Ujaluo ni gharama! See how hustlers with petty jobs call themselves in Kisumu.

1. tibia-propelled non motorized automobile driver (BODABODA CYCLIST)



2. automobile hygiene expert- CARWASHER.



3. shoe diagnostics and aesthetic revival technician- COBBLER



4. occupational vacancy surveyor - JOB SEEKER.



5. entrance security oversight authority-WATCHMAN.





6. scalp follicle manager- BARBER.





7. monocotyledon cremator- MAIZE ROASTER.





8. poaceae obliterator-GRASS CUTTER.





9. plantae ethanol chemist- CHANG'AA BREWER.





10. Mobile sales executive- HAWKER





11. lake officer-FISHERMAN.





12. outdoor monetary solicitation officer-BEGGAR.