Ujaluo ni gharama! See how hustlers with petty jobs call themselves in Kisumu.
1. tibia-propelled non motorized automobile driver (BODABODA CYCLIST)
2. automobile hygiene expert- CARWASHER.
3. shoe diagnostics and aesthetic revival technician- COBBLER
4. occupational vacancy surveyor - JOB SEEKER.
5. entrance security oversight authority-WATCHMAN.
6. scalp follicle manager- BARBER.
7. monocotyledon cremator- MAIZE ROASTER.
8. poaceae obliterator-GRASS CUTTER.
9. plantae ethanol chemist- CHANG'AA BREWER.
10. Mobile sales executive- HAWKER
11. lake officer-FISHERMAN.
12. outdoor monetary solicitation officer-BEGGAR.
