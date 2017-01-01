Ujaluo ni gharama! See how hustlers with petty jobs call themselves in Kisumu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 19:11

1. tibia-propelled non motorized automobile driver (BODABODA CYCLIST)

2. automobile hygiene expert- CARWASHER.

3. shoe diagnostics and aesthetic revival technician- COBBLER

4. occupational vacancy surveyor - JOB SEEKER.

5. entrance security oversight authority-WATCHMAN.

6. scalp follicle manager- BARBER.

7. monocotyledon cremator- MAIZE ROASTER.

8. poaceae obliterator-GRASS CUTTER.

9. plantae ethanol chemist- CHANG'AA BREWER.

10. Mobile sales executive- HAWKER

11. lake officer-FISHERMAN.

12. outdoor monetary solicitation officer-BEGGAR.

But do we say

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno