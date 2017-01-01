UHURU’s Govt threatens to withdraw RAILA ODINGA’s security after JOHO and KINGI

Friday January 13, 2017 - After frustrating and intimidating Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, by withdrawing their security after clashing with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Jubilee Government has turned the heat on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other politicians who move around with goons.





Through Homa Bay County Commissioner, Kassim Farah, the Government threatened to withdraw security from Raila and other politicians who attend public gatherings with armed goons.





Farrah directed police to stop guarding politicians with goons from today going forward no matter who.





He noted that any police officer who violates the directive will suffer punitive measures.





“Any police officer found in violation of those orders will be punished by use of force standing orders,” said Farrah.





“We do not want a situation where the public feels that the police are part of violence which takes place in the country,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST