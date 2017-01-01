UHURU’s favorite CS, MATIANGI, caught up in a serious scandal! You will hate him after this

...yesterday, KUPPET Secretary General, Akelo Misori, asked Matiangi and Magoha to pay the teachers their dues as soon as possible.





He said that it was disheartening for the teachers to be kept waiting at a time when most of them had school fees and other responsibilities to take care of.





“Magoha promised to make payments available by December 23rd.”



“Now we are well into January,” said Misori.





“In the past, we would wait for days without end for the payments, but with the new regulations and promise from Magoha, we didn’t expect a delay,” he added.





