UHURU’s days numbered as Western also revolts after Coast accusing him of ghost projects

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has come under fire from Western Kenya leaders, who accused him of launching ghost projects in the region to fool locals to support his re-election bid in the August 8th General Election.





Led by Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale, the Luhya leaders told residents to reject Uhuru and Jubilee in totality because they don’t mean well for the region.





Khalwale cited the just reopened Webuye Pan Paper Mills, which he says has not begun operating a month after Uhuru allegedly reopened it, as among the...



