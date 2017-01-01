UHURU will win the 2017 General Elections by a bigger margin than in 2013 - RUTO says.

Sunday January 22, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto expressed confidence on Saturday that President Uhuru Kenyatta will win the Presidential election with a bigger margin than in 2013.





Speaking in Baringo while mobilizing residents to register themselves as voters large numbers, Ruto said the Jubilee Party will emerge victorious because it was the only party with a national outlook, focus, vision and future for all Kenyans.





“The reality is that Jubilee Party has a national outlook and has continued to command a huge following across the country.”





“This is...



