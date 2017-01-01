UHURU will sack BOINETT if he read this petition from Nairobi voters - This is immoral!

Thursday January 12, 2017 - Nairobi residents have accused traffic police of causing traffic jams all over the city in order to extort money from road users.





According to a petition signed by more than 10,000 road users in Nairobi, the resident accuses traffic police officers of causing traffic snarl ups along the Thika Super Highway and Outering Road to inconvenience, harass and extort money from road users.





In the petition that is to be handed over to..



