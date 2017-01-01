UHURU will floor RAILA ODINGA badly if elections were held today - Latest opinion poll

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - A new opinion conducted by a local daily shows that if elections are held today, President Uhuru Kenyatta will defeat CORD leader, Raila Odinga, by 54 percent to 32 percent in the first round.





The random survey of 20,000 eligible voters was conducted between January 11 to 13 in 16 Counties based on the number of eligible voters.





Respondents voting for magical Uhuru cited development while those preferring Raila said he..



