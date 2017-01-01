UHURU tells RAILA off after he wrote from Accra & raised concerns on the KCSE results

Monday January 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out any possibility of auditing or cancelling of the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results as demanded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion.





This is after it emerged that the exams were under marked and results cooked leading to many students failing the exams just to give credence to cheating allegations experienced in previous exams.





However, Uhuru, through..



