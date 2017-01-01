UHURU should hand over to RAILA according to MUTAHI NGUNYI latest opinion poll

Friday January 13, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has conducted an online opinion where he asked Kenyans on who they will elect as President in this year’s presidential election.





Mutahi gave the respondents four choices of Raila Odinga Na panganga, Uhuru na Kazi, Man with head of Coconut and none of the above.





5009 Kenyans participated in the poll and CORD leader, Raila Odinga, took the driver’s seat with 50 percent.





Uhuru became came a distant second with 31 percent while 4 percent voted to a man with head of a coconut.





15 percent of Kenyans voted for non of the above.





Here is a photo of the outcome of MutahiNgunyi’s online poll.