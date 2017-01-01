UHURU shoots himself in the foot again as he withdraws JOHO and KINGI’s security

Sunday January 8, 2017 - A fortnight ago, city billionaire, Jimnah Mbaru, bemoaned about advisors surrounding President Uhuru Kenyatta saying they are exposing him to ridicule and he is becoming the laughing stock of opposition leaders and supporters.





Mbaru, who was commenting on social media, said Uhuru should be careful with his advisors because they are not experienced like the ones who used to advise former President Mwai Kibaki during the Grand Coalition Government.





Even before, Mbaru's words evaporate, Uhuru advisors have made another major blunder that may..



