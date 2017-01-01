UHURU shoots himself in the foot again as he withdraws JOHO and KINGI’s security

...make opposition leaders popular.





On Saturday , Uhuru’s Government withdrew the security detail of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and his Kilifi Counterpart, Amason Kingi.





Joho’s communication advisor, Richard Chacha confirmed that the guards were pulled on Friday evening.





If you remember well, Joho’s popularity rose last year after the Jubilee Government made a similar blunder of withdrawing his security detail and his gun license.





Jubilee supporters are now asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack his advisors because they are making blunders that are propelling the opposition’s popularity day by day.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



