UHURU says that this year’s elections will be free, fair and democratic - No rigging again!

Monday January 2, 2016 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyans that the upcoming General Elections will be free, fair and democratic and there will be no incidences of rigging.





In his New Year message to Kenya, Uhuru who is currently in Mombasa also said the elections will be peaceful because he will not allow anyone to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.





“We will fight such efforts with every legal and political tool at our disposal.”





“We have not worked this...



