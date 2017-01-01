UHURU says that this year’s elections will be free, fair and democratic - No rigging again!

...hard as a people to be diverted to a useless and violent destination by individuals who have so little to offer” said Uhuru.





On corruption, the father of the nation vowed to fight corruption in the country saying that efforts must go beyond arrests to convictions.





He said there is no magic solution to corruption, adding that fighting the vice requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders.





“What I have learned this year, ladies and gentlemen, is that there is no silver bullet for corruption.”





“Efforts must be sustained and undertaken in multiple sectors and levels.”





“Rooting out this crime will not come overnight, just as it did not rise overnight but has been with us for many years”, Uhuru said.





