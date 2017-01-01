UHURU/ RUTO in panic mode over NASA! See a CORD principal they want to give 2 billion.

Thursday January 12, 2016 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened an emergency meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Friday where he will discuss how to counter the National Super Alliance (NASA) which is gaining momentum every day.





According to credible sources, Uhuru has summoned Deputy President William Ruto, Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, Leader of Majority in the Senate, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to State House on Friday evening where they will discuss ways of stopping the NASA juggernaut.





NASA is an amorphous coalition formed by..



