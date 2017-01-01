UHURU/ RUTO deport IFES Director despite ODUNGA’s ruling! He was funding RAILA

Sunday January 1, 2017 - The Government has deported a senior official of the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES) for allegedly rooting for a regime change in Kenya.





Genet Menelik was the Head of Operations at IFES in Kenya, a NGO that was blacklisted for trying to finance Raila Odinga’s campaigns with Sh 2.2 billion.





According to sources within the NGO sector, Menelik was travelling from United States but was turned away at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday.





When..



