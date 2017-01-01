UHURU/ RUTO are minced meat as Governor leaves UHURU and joins RAILA ahead of 2017

Saturday January 21, 2017 - Mandera Governor, Ali Roba, is among Jubilee Party politicians who are planning to ditch the ruling coalition for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





A credible source in ODM said that Roba has approached ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and told him that he wants to join the Orange party.





The source said Roba, who won the seat in 2013 using that United Republic Party (URP), will....



