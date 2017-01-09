UHURU puts a smile on ailing Kenyan football legend, JOE KADENGE’s face (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 9, 2017 - Ailing Kenyan football icon, Joe Kadenge, was all smiles when President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta visited him on Sunday at his home in South B.





Kadenge had requested to see the Head of State claiming that he feels his days on this world are numbered and would love to meet Uhuru before he dies.





It was initially reported that Kadenge would go to meet the President at State House Nairobi.





The President who was in the company of Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi and CS Sports, Hassan Wario, contributed Ksh 2M towards Kadenge’s medical bills and offered him comprehensive National Hospital Insurance Fund card that will enable him access treatment anywhere in the country.





On his part, Kadenge handed Uhuru a copy of his biography and two jerseys with his favorite Number 7, one for the President and another for the First Lady.





The former Kenyan international and AFC Leopards player was a…



