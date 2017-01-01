UHURU personally confirms that RAILA ODINGA may beat him in 2017 if this continues

Saturday January 14, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has personally confirmed that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, may beat him in the August 8 th presidential elections.





Speaking at Kasarani Gymnasium on Friday , Uhuru said Raila and opposition are likely to win the upcoming election if Jubilee Party aspirants continue to compete with sullenness.





He said such rivalry between JP aspirants would give the opposition a..



