UHURU may regret terrorizing JOHO! See the shocking truth that may make RAILA beat him

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to continue intimidating and terrorizing Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, because by doing so, he is making him even more popular.





This is according to Mombasa Women Representative, Mishi Mboko, who said Jubilee was raising the political stature of the Mombasa Governor by harassing him.





“They think they are weakening the Opposition at the Coast by harassing Governor Hassan Joho but they are..



