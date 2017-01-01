UHURU may regret terrorizing JOHO! See the shocking truth that may make RAILA beat him

...only strengthening and popularizing him,” said Mboko.





At the same time, the ODM legislator drummed up support for the National Super Alliance (NASA) saying the new coalition stood the best chance of beating Uhuru/ Ruto at the polls.





She noted that the formation of NASA has shaken the Jubilee administration and it is running scared.





“NASA is not going to disintegrate and is the best alliance ever formed to beat Jubilee at its own game,” said Mboko.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



