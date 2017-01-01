UHURU loses his cool and confronts Jubilee politicians - See what they planned to do to him

Thursday January 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta confronted Jubilee politicians who planned to disrupt his rally in Embu County on Wednesday .





This after he received intel that aspirants for various seats in the County planned to import their supporters to clash with their rivals during his tour to whip Jubilee supporters to register as voters ahead of the August polls.





Uhuru warned the aspirants that he will not tolerate leaders who are out to divide his supporters, threatening to kick them out of the party.





The President also pleaded with the youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to fight each other before, during and after the August General Election.





“If they ask you to go fight for them, don’t agree. Ask them to bring their children from Nairobi so that they can fight on their behalf,” pleaded Uhuru.



