Tuesday January 24, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Jubilee aspirants that the party nominations will be free and fair.





Speaking during his tour of Central Kenya, Uhuru warned aspirants against using his name to intimidate their rivals ahead of primaries.





The President made it crystal clear that he has no preferred candidate for any electable seat in...