UHURU is rolling like a king in India as RAILA continues to loiter in Ghana (PHOTOs)

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country on Monday for India where he was scheduled to hold bilateral talks with India’s President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The President was also scheduled to attend the Gujarat Global Summit that is organized by the Indian Government to woo foreign investors.





But when Uhuru arrived in India on Tuesday , he was welcomed like a king by President Mukherjee and PM Modi.





He was also honoured with a 21 gun salute that is usually accorded to high profile leaders like US President Barrack Obama and Russsian strongman, Vladimir Putin.





Here ar...



