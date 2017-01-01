UHURU is right to take away his security, JOHO has 35 armed bodyguards - HASSAN OMAR

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:09

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Mombasa Senator, Ali Hassan Omar, has asked the Government to regulate the issuance of firearms to politicians saying some politicians pose a serious threat ahead of election.


Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa, Omar said there should be a thorough scrutiny of some of the individuals including powerful personalities and politicians who have been using their firearms.

Omar said the Government should ensure that security allocated to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno