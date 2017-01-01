UHURU is performing magic in Kitui as RAILA ODINGA diarrhoeas about NIS (PHOTOs).

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Kitui County on Tuesday where he addressed issues of drought and also mobilized residents to register themselves as voters.





The father of the nation, who was accompanied by Kitui County leaders, urged residents to register themselves as voters and vote for the Jubilee Government.





“Registering as a voter is the only way to ensure development conscious leaders are elected,” said Uhuru.





Kitui County is regarded as one of CORD’s strongholds but going by crowds that Uhuru pulled on Wednesday, it seems the region is tilting towards Jubilee.





Here are photos of Uhuru‘s rallies in Kitui that will make CORD leaders rethink their strategy on voter mobilization.