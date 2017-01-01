UHURU is now in panic mode - See what he said about foreign intervention in 2017 elections

Monday January 2, 2016 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has, for the second time, warned foreign countries and organisations against interfering with this year’s General Election.





In his New Year message to Kenyans, Uhuru said some foreign countries are trying to influence the outcome of this year’s poll saying their actions are not welcome.





“There is already money coming in from abroad under the guise of promoting civic education.”





“We don’t want to be told by other countries that they’re teaching civic education – Kenyans know how to vote,” Uhuru said.





“Our choice as..



