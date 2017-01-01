UHURU is now in panic mode - See what he said about foreign intervention in 2017 elections

..Kenyans will not be dictated by rhetoric or foreign powers but by the sovereign will of the people of Kenya,” Uhuru added.





This is the second time, Uhuru has warned against foreign interference.





During Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium last month, Uhuru said some Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are funding a regime change in Kenya under the guise of civic education.





One of these NGOs that was targeted was International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).





The NGO was reportedly funding CORD leader, Raila Odinga, with money to campaign for his presidential bid.





