UHURU is blessed! See what has happened to MILLIE ODHIAMBO after she insulted him!

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - Last month, Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, made headlines after she insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta by calling him a ‘fake president’ who stole elections in 2013.





Millie, who was speaking at Parliament Buildings, during the debate on election laws, said Uhuru rigged the 2013 General Elections and was therefore not elected.





“Uhuru should start packing for his journey back to Gatundu as he is a fake President and his own backyard is poor.”





“We have come here prepared for death and we are going to...



