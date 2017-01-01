UHURU in trouble for misbehaving - See what he did in MERU that exasperated residents

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Residents of Meru Town are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to attend a burial at Kinoru in Imenti North.





The President left residents disappointed after he failed to show up at the burial of Henry Kinyua, a former Managing Director of Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCC), despite State House having confirmed the President would attend.





The President instead..



