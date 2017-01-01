UHURU in trouble for misbehaving - See what he did in MERU that exasperated residents

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:42

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Residents of Meru Town are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to attend a burial at Kinoru in Imenti North.

The President left residents disappointed after he failed to show up at the burial of Henry Kinyua, a former Managing Director of Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCC), despite State House having confirmed the President would attend.

The President instead..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno