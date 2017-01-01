UHURU hates LUOS with a passion, see what he did to us! Is it because OSWAGO leaked data

Tuesday January 3, 2017 - Two Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs have faulted the criteria used by the IEBC selection panel to pick commissioners who will supervise the August 8 th General Elections.





The MPs, Nicholas Gumbo of Rarieda and David Ochieng' (Ugenya) said the process was marred by tribalism, resulting in the marginalisation of members of the Luo community.





Gumbo said he will push for an explanation on the process when the list of members of the new IEBC team is taken to Parliament for debate.





He accused the Jubilee administration ofparticularly sidelining the Luo community by...



