UHURU has no choice but to cancel his plan to rig RAILA in 2017 poll! See what he was told

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:52

Monday January 9, 2017 - Pressure has continued to mount on President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign the controversial amendments to the election law to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) go manual in case technology fails during the August polls.


The umbrella body for all trade unions in Kenya has become the latest lobby group to advise the President not to endorse the changes to the election laws.

Addressing the media in...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno