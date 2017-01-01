UHURU has failed to deal with JOHO & KINGI! They are embarrassing him now - Mt Kenya MPs.

....withdrew security from the two leaders in what it termed as ‘normal restructuring’ of the police force.





However, opposition leaders say the move was triggered by the recent incident in Mombasa where the maverick Mombasa Governor told the President off over the Buxton foot bridge project.





Joho told Uhuru to his face that he was launching projects initiated by CORD leader, Raila Odinga, when he was a Prime Minister in 2010.





However, Mt Kenya MPs believe the apparent crackdown against Joho and Kingi is counterproductive since the President is making the two leaders more popular.





