UHURU grants legendary JOE KADENGE his dying wish - He’s the coolest President ever

Friday January 6, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered to visit the dying soccer legend, Joe Kadenge, to fulfill his dying wish.





The message was delivered by officials from the Ministry of Sports and Culture, who visited Kadenge at his home on Thursday yesterday and promised that Uhuru will see him just as he had pleaded in the video.





The 80-year old legendary soccer star, who is now battling for his life over...



