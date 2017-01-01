UHURU gave you fake title deeds, burn them - RAILA incites residents as he hunts for votes

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took his campaigns to the Coast as he rallied supporters to turn up in large numbers and register as voters to guarantee him victory over President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th General Election.





Raila renewed criticism of the Jubilee administration, accusing it of issuing fake title deeds to the people of Coast.





He said the over 3 million titles deeds issued by Jubilee at the Coast since 2013 were fake and illegal going by the ruling of the court.





The former PM incited residents to ditch the titles because they cannot help them anymore.





“Jubilee is the enemy of the Coast people. They duped you with title deeds which have since been declared illegal and fake by the court. Those are not my words, it is the court’s directive,” stated Raila.





