UHURU fell in my trap, I need manual back-up to beat Jubilee - RAILA shocks everyone
Thursday January 19, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has moved to allay fears among his supporters that Jubilee will rig the August polls using the manual back-up system.
Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta Grounds in Kisumu, Raila said that the Opposition was not afraid of Jubilee’s insistence on a manual backup during the elections, but warned of dire consequences if President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, try to rig him again.
He told his supporters not to..
